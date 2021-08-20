Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.11). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 604.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 64,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $234,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 28,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,870 shares of company stock worth $732,845. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

