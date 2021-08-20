Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 802,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,146. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.