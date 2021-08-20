LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.83 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $207.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.