LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.
LSI Industries stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.
