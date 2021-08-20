LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

LSI Industries stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

