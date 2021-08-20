Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded by TheStreet

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

