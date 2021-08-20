LocalCoinSwap Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $3,057.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.33 or 0.00391010 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.00956241 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

