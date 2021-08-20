Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1.27 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,381,207 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

