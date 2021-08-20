Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.6% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,145. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

