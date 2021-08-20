Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 136,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,086. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

