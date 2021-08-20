Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,082 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 100,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Shares of JD traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,666,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,520,945. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

