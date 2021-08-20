Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 1,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.65. 7,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,155. The company has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.61. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $214.14 and a 1 year high of $314.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

