Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.11. 82,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,309,949. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

