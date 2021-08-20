Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 12.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 746,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,887. The company has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

