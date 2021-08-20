Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 105,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 490,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

