Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $791.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Liquidity Services worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.