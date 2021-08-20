Linear Hits Market Cap of $256.83 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $256.83 million and $113.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00059274 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.95 or 0.00874101 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00110006 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,999,629,567 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

