Lincoln National Co. (LNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on November 1st

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

LNC opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

