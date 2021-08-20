Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMNL. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 636.15% and a negative net margin of 6,157.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

