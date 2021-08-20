LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0229 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $24.06 million and $56,426.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,050,693,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,231,070 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.