Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZEV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ZEV opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Lightning eMotors will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

