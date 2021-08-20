LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%.

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

