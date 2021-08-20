LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

LFST stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,309,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

