Liberum Capital Raises Gattaca (LON:GATC) Price Target to GBX 275

Gattaca (LON:GATC) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gattaca stock opened at GBX 211 ($2.76) on Tuesday. Gattaca has a 1-year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £68.13 million and a PE ratio of -62.06.

In other Gattaca news, insider George Materna purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £253,000 ($330,546.12).

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

