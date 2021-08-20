Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 13.5% in July

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 1,413,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,622. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

