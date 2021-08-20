LHT (LHT) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $195,841.35 and $22.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006073 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

