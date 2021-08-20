LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $151.14 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

