LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
LPL stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
