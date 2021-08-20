LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LPL stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. LG Display has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 615,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 424,903 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 520,118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 104,937 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie downgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

