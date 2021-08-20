Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,698. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

