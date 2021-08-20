Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

LESL stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $3,490,744.53. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 16.2% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 164.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

