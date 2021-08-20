Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 2.8%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10. 3,873 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.79.

About Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.