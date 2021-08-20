Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS LGRVF remained flat at $$106.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legrand will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

