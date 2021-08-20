Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGGNY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.