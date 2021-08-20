Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.45 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $512,294.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00056994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00145511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.19 or 0.00150776 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,204.90 or 0.99976555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.89 or 0.00921071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.79 or 0.06671018 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

