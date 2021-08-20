LBRY Credits Price Tops $0.0442 (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $23.05 million and $957,733.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0442 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.23 or 1.00049611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.94 or 0.00919486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.21 or 0.06667702 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

