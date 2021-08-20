Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.77. 36,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,215. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

