Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 139,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 387,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 232,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.