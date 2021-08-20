Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,662,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.