Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Resources Ltd. is a vanadium company. It services multiple vanadium market applications through the supply of its VPURE(TM) and VPURE (TM) products. The company is also focused on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its VCHARGE± vanadium redox ow battery technology. Largo Resources Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Get Largo Resources alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LGO stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,896. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $826.80 million and a PE ratio of 39.97.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,021,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.