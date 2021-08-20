LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LXS. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.86 ($82.18).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €58.76 ($69.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €59.68. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.