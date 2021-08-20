Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lantheus by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lantheus by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,500,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,880,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

