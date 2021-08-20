Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $107.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,977. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.