Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.80. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $275.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

