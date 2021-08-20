Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.38. 948,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,049,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

