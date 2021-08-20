Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. 134,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,813. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

