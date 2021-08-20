Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.58. 5,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,128. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.02.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.