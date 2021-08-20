Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. United Bank raised its position in Accenture by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $234,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,784. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

