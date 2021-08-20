Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,939 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.28. 410,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,805,545. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.