Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $65.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the highest is $66.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 232,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,254. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $835.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

