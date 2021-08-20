Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $65.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.30 million and the highest is $66.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $257.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 60,248 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 232,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,254. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $835.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.