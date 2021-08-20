L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.