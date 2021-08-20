Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) PT Raised to $332.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $318.00 to $332.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LH. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.71.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $302.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.00. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $170.05 and a one year high of $307.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 86,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,725.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 45,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $9,182,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 406.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 66,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

